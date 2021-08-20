alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €18.00 ($21.18). alstria office REIT shares last traded at €17.90 ($21.06), with a volume of 249,869 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

