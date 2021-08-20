Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 9.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.66. 38,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 961,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $505.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 189.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

