Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

ALS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS opened at C$15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$652.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,146.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.00. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.