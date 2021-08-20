Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.

ALS traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3,126.00. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

