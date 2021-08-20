Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Altria Group worth $242,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

