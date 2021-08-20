AMATEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $894,957.50 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $894,957.50 and approximately $580.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00823979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002094 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

