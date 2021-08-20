Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,477.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

