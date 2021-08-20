American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Financial Contrast

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Assets Trust pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 5.31% 1.46% 0.62% Brixmor Property Group 17.90% 7.44% 2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.59 $35.59 million $1.89 19.88 Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.33 $121.17 million $1.47 15.27

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Assets Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brixmor Property Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats American Assets Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. American Assets Trust was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.