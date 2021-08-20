American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.29% of American Public Education worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

APEI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $486.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

