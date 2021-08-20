American Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,722. The company has a market cap of $754.28 million, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

