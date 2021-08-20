American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

