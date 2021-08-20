Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,871. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

