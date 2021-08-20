Ames National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
Ames National has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
