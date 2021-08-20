Ames National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ames National stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Ames National at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

