Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $310.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.57 million to $313.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $406.34 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $419.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $292,188 and sold 156,927 shares valued at $1,572,590. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOLD opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

