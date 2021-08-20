Amon Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $54,261.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00845980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.