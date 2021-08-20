Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period.

BLOK stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.92.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.