Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price objective on Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.