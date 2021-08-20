Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.98. 53,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,828,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

