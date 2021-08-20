Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $35,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. 2,908,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,489. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

