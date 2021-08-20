Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,928. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.07. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.