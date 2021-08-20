Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $30.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.97 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

CDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

