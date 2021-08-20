Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.60. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,360. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

