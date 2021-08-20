Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.57. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of JACK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.31. 383,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.20. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

