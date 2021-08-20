Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

KMB stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.