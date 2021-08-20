Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.