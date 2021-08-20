Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.44. Stamps.com reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $327.37. 284,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

