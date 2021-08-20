Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,116. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 3,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,444. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

