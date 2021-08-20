Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

BLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,803. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.