Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $21.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $22.00 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $88.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

FRBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

