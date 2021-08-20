Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $350,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $1.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GEVO stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

