Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $651.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

GPRE stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

