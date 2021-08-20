Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Intuit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $543.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $547.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

