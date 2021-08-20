Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.26. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.37. 548,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.13. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.