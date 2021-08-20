Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.55 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.12.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.