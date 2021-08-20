Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $33.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.65 million and the highest is $33.43 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $130.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.41 million, with estimates ranging from $182.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $3,108,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

