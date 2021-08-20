Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.66 Million

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce sales of $347.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.43 million. Vonage reported sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

