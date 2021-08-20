Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAB opened at $85.49 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

