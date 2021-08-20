Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 20th (ABBV, AMAT, AMH, BBWI, BJ, BLND, BRDG, DKS, EL, FLGC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 20th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $148.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $43.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $48.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $150.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $355.00 to $375.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $348.00 to $365.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $377.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $367.00 to $393.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $6.00 to $11.50. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $21.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $118.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $16.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $144.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $85.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $9.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $21.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.