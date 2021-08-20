Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for fuboTV (FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

7/16/2021 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

7/1/2021 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

FUBO opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get fuboTV Inc alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $5,451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in fuboTV by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.