Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (ADBE, ADYEY, ANGO, BNTX, BOS, BZUN, EL, GBERY, KSS, LC)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $450.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial to C$56.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $365.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $255.00 to $290.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$2,233.00 target price on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an outperform rating. They currently have C$1.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.90.

