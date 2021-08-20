Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (ADYEY, AHOTF, ANFGF, CABGY, DSDVY, EFGSY, EPR, EUTLF, FOJCY, GBERY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 20th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $10.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.75.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $46.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

