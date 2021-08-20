Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (ADYEY, BJ, CLLNY, DANOY, FOJCY, FTCH, GBERY, GNNDY, HLUYY, IFSUF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 20th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

