Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (DVDCF, ECIFY, EVGN, FC, FGEN, FHTX, FREQ, GCP, GLPI, GLTO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 20th:

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

