Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 20th (ATLKY, BCKIF, CF, FGEN, ISBC, KYCCF, LESL, LIVN, M, MOS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 20th:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.50.

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a conviction-buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $117.00 target price on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

