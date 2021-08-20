Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axcella Health (AXLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/22/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/20/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/14/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/12/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/6/2021 – Axcella Health is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 91,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,948. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Get Axcella Health Inc alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.