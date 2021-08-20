Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for South Jersey Industries (SJI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) recently:

8/11/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/5/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

