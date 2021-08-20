Analyzing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47% Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.41 $132.24 million $1.62 9.26 Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 586.87 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -5.08

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coherus BioSciences and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 85.33%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 331.09%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

