Analyzing Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42% Net Element -5.80% -81.24% -10.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 6 0 2.56 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Net Element.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Net Element’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.50 -$149.00 million $2.43 14.53 Net Element $65.71 million 0.78 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -13.52

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Net Element on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

