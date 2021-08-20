Analyzing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.32%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 28.15, suggesting that its share price is 2,715% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 0.27 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.53 12 ReTech $720,000.00 4.66 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Summary

12 ReTech beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

