Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 2,067,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,636. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,957,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Anaplan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Anaplan by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anaplan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

